(Minneapolis, MN)--Portions of Minnesota saw as much as nine inches of snow yesterday. (Tuesday) Goodhue, Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, and Anoka counties received between 5 to 9 inches of snow. St. Paul reported 9 inches, Burnsville and Bloomington both picked-up 8 inches, Woodbury had 7.5 inches, and Mankato reported 7 inches of snow.
Across much of central and west central Minnesota anywhere from a few flurries on up to 2 inches are being reported.
Another system could bring some additional snow by late Friday across the state.