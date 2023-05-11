(Undated)--Some heavy rainfall will be possible across parts of Minnesota through Saturday evening. Officials with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that areas around Morris could see up to 1.00 inch of rainfall during the period. Portions of southern Minnesota from Worthington to Mankato could see 1.5 to 2.00 inches of rain.
In the Alexandria area, .25 to .50 inches of rain will be possible through Saturday. A few stronger storms will also be possible that could produce some isolated heavier rainfall totals.