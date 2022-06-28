(Randall, MN) -- Officials in Morrison County will ask the county board this morning (Tuesday) to declare a state of emergency after torrential rains last week caused flooding in Randall. High waters forced the evacuation of 30 homes, including one by boat. City manager Matt Pantzke says after the declaration is declared they will be reaching out on the state and federal levels. Ten to 12 inches of rain from Thursday night through early Friday morning forced the Little Elk River out of its banks.
However, clean-up efforts aren’t stopping the residents of Randall from having their annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday, which includes a parade and street dance.
Flooding also took place in Cushing, Flensburg, Little Falls, Pierz and Buckman.