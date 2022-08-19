(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that showers and thunderstorms will come to an end following some heavy rain at times this morning.
Alexandria picked up 2 inches of rain northeast of the city this morning, Miltona reported .91 inches, while Kennsington picked-up .82 inches of rain.
Some spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible into this afternoon across west central and central Minnesota. However, high pressure will build in from the west tonight and for the weekend allowing for little rain chances.
Much drier weather is possible for Sunday and into most of next week as well.