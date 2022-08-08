(Undated)--Heavy rain fell across parts of Minnesota over the weekend. In Martin County, 3.87 inches of rain fell in Odin. Willmar reported 3.15 inches, Mankato picked up 3.14 inches, New Ulm received 2.46 inches, and Bird Island had 1.46 inches.
Here locally, Kensington Friday night into Saturday received 1.33 inches of rain, while Alexandria had .73 inches, Osakis reported .66 inches, and Glenwood reported .63 inches of rain.
The storms on Friday night impacted We Fest where Miranda Lambert was set to hit the stage. She reportedly stayed in her bus during the storms waiting to go on stage. Authorities, however, canceled Friday's show.
Drier weather is expected for the next few days.