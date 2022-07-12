(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a prolonged heat wave is expected to hit Minnesota this weekend. They say that dew points are expected to increase by Thursday, with temperatures nearing the lower 90s.
Officials say that the heat wave is developing for the weekend and into next week. However, they say that possible thunderstorms Friday into Saturday could help keep temperatures down at bit.
The 8 to 14 Day Outlook indicates that the heat wave is expected to last through July 25.