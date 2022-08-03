(Alexandria, MN)--It was a hot day across the area on Tuesday. Alexandria hit 90 degrees yesterday at 5 pm but the dewpoint was at 75 and the humidity was at 61 percent making it feel like 100. However, some bank thermometers registered even higher readings across the area.
Meanwhile, Hutchinson had a heat index of 114, Ortonville was at 111, while St. Cloud at 105.
Cooler temperatures are in store for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s expected. However, another heat wave is expected on Friday as temperatures are expected to climb back into the low to mid 90s across the area.