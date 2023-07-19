(Undated)--A heatwave and wildfire smoke are both sweeping across the U.S. Officials say a heat dome is currently expanding across the southern U.S. and will push into the Upper Midwest by next week.
Temperatures have been into the triple digits and straining some power grids from Arizona and California. Officials say in Phoenix, Arizona they have reached at least 110 degrees for the 19th day in a row Tuesday, breaking the previous record streak set in 1974. Meanwhile, air quality alerts are in effect for 14 states, as Canadian wildfire smoke blankets the East and Midwest.
Here locally, we could see the low to mid 90s by early to midweek next week across central and west central Minnesota.