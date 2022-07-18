(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a Heat Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. this evening.
Expect Heat index values to reach 98 to 102 through this evening for portions of central, west central, southwest and east central Minnesota. They say that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Officials are urging you to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
They say to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.