(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for for much of central and west central Minnesota. This is in effect from Tuesday at 11 a.m. through Wednesday at 10 p.m. Heat index values could reach up to 107 degrees. This is a dangerous situation. Be sure to drink plenty of liquids and check on the elderly, young children, and your pets.
To the south and east, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for St. Cloud, Willmar, Minneapolis, Marshall, Mankato, and Rochester.
Heat Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
300 AM CDT Tue Aug 22 2023
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls, Princeton, Mora, Morris, and Glenwood
300 AM CDT Tue Aug 22 2023
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Stevens and Pope Counties.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower one`s tolerance of it. Overnight temperatures will only drop to the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme heat may also lead to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.