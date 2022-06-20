(Chanhassen, MN)--A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday for the Alexandria area. The National Weather Service says that heat index values of up to 103 are likely for Douglas County.
In addition, they say that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The heat may also result in some roads buckling.
Officials urge you to drink plenty of water today, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The Glenwood, Elbow Lake, Fergus Falls and Morris areas are under an Excessive Heat Warning until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Heat index values up to 105 are possible in that part of the area for today.