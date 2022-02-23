(St. Paul, MN) -- A plan to eliminate the Minnesota state income tax on Social Security led to a spirited discussion involving the public at a Senate hearing. Stewartville resident Barry Bisbee told lawmakers people who worked hard for their money shouldn’t be taxed more in retirement. Another man, Patrick Gannon of Rochester, said getting rid of the state tax does little to benefit low-income people.
Even if it passes the state Senate, the bill has very little chance in the Democrat-controlled Minnesota House.