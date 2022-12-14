(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota health leaders are urging caution at holiday gatherings as respiratory viruses continue to spread. A spike in flu and RSV levels early in the season is combining with COVID-19 and filling hospitals. Federal data released this week shows an 86-percent hospital occupancy rate. Officials say more than ten-percent of inpatients had COVID-19, flu, or both.
Health officials urging caution ahead of the Christmas/Holiday season
