(Undated)--Minnesota's hospitals and health systems added about 1,100 more employees than left, for the first time since before the pandemic -- according to the latest report for 2023 by the Minnesota Hospital Association. President, Doctor Rahul Koranne says "there is some small hint of improvement,... however, with thousands of job openings, our ability to provide quality health care and access 24/7, 365 days, still remains in jeopardy."
The Hospital Association says several factors -- including pay increases, better recruitment and retention tactics, and a waning pandemic -- have led to a 10-percent drop in health care job vacancies, but they still remain high at 17 percent. The Minnesota Nurses Association has said that job stress caused by under-staffed hospitals and unsafe working conditions is forcing nurses to leave the profession.