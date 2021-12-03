(Forada, MN) Thursday, just before 8-pm the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a 2-vehicle accident east of Forada on County Road 17. An Alexandria woman was reportedly unconscious on scene.
The initial investigation indicates a vehicle pulling an enclosed trailer was stalled in the northbound lane. The trailer had become detached from the truck while travelling northbound, so the truck was pulled over, fixing the problem. Parties on scene reported two vehicles were approaching the stalled vehicle from both directions on County Road 17.
66 year old Paul Carlsen was in a Ford Explorer heading northbound. A Chevy S-10, driven by 22 year old Samantha Jacobs of Alexandria, was southbound. As the Explorer pulled out to pass the stalled truck and trailer, the Explorer and S-10 collided head on. Samantha was treated on scene by the Forada First Responders and North Memorial Ambulance. She was later transported to Alomere Health ER by Ambulance for suspected serious injuries and later discharged from the ER in stable condition. Both Carlson, and a passenger in Samantha's vehicle, were checked on scene and had no suspected injuries.
The Douglas County Deputies would like to thank the Forada First Responders, North Memorial Ambulance, the Pope County Sheriff's Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol for their assistance on scene.