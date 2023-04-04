(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society has a sweet dog up for adoption.
Hello! Hello! Hello! My name is Harper!
It’s oh so wonderful to meet you! I love making friends! I’m a playful, silly girl who is happiest when I get to spend time with my family! My current foster family says I should be in a home without other pets, so I can get all the attention I need and deserve! The more attention, the better! I’m looking forward to finding my furever family, who will be patient as I get out of my high energy puppy stage. Is that you? For more call Pope County Humane Society at 320-634-4761.
*FEES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE ALL ANIMALS ARE SPAYED/NEUTERED, UP TO DATE ON SHOTS, HEALTH EXAMS, SNAP TEST, DEWORMED, and microchipped