(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota saw one of the warmest Halloweens on record yesterday. Forecasters say the Twin Cities needed to surpass 62 degrees in order to beat the old record. Minneapolis had a high of 64 degrees on Monday.
Also, in central and west central Minnesota Alexandria, Glenwood, Sauk Centre all saw highs of 64 degrees on Monday. Elbow Lake hit 64 degrees while Appleton saw a high of 70 degrees.
It will remain mild for Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold-front is expected to arrive by Thursday.