(Alexandria, MN)--Three Alexandria Area High School DECA students have reportedly chosen to partner with Habitat for Humanity locally for their Community Giving Project. Organizers say that this marks the third consecutive year that Habitat for Humanity has "been privileged to work with the program."
Students will headline Habitat's annual "Give Home for the Holidays" campaign, working on a matching campaign of $10,000 to increase monthly giving.
DECA is a student led organization at Alexandria Area High School. Focused primarily on business, participating in DECA helps prepare students for future jobs and careers. Building on momentum generated by prior projects, this year's group has exciting new ideas to implement. Their first project goal is to increase awareness of DECA and Habitat for Humanity by having a float in the Alexandria High School Homecoming parade.