(Alexandria, MN)--Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County invites competitive bid proposals for the construction of (3) three-bedroom homes and (1) four-bedroom home. Construction will begin in April 2023.
Professionals perform several skilled tasks during the construction of a Habitat home including excavation, foundation work, mechanical systems, electrical, well drilling, drywall finishing, and lawn seeding.
Information about the bidding process can be found on the website, hfhdouglascounty.org/events-news/bid-package.html
All bids are due by 4 pm on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Habitat office located at 1211 N Nokomis NE, Alexandria.
Successful bidders will be notified on or before Friday, February 17, 2023. Habitat Douglas County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in the bidding.
Please contact Randy Hansen, Construction Manager, via email at randy@hfhdouglascounty.org with any questions.