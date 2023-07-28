(ALEXANDRIA, MN) --July 28, 2023 – Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County recently elected a new Board Director: Jenna Hill. Tara Bitzan, Executive Director of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, installed Jenna and the new Executive Board at the July 27, 2023 board meeting.
Lori Anderson, Executive Director is excited to welcome the new member, the first Habitat homeowner to serve in this capacity. “We believe it is critical to have representation from our program participants on our board. Jenna has enthusiastically partnered with Habitat and will provide key insight as we develop our plan for growth. We also thank Sandy Susag for her service on our board for the past six years.”
Jenna is a Special Education Teacher with Alexandria Schools. She became passionate about Habitat’s mission as she went through the process of purchasing her Habitat home. She is eager to share her first-hand knowledge of the process and insights with the board to continue to help Habitat grow.
Thank you to outgoing member Sandy Susag who served on various Habitat committees in addition to being Board Secretary. We are grateful for her leadership and vision.
Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County is honored to have an innovative and passionate board of twelve members who govern our work. Other board directors include Brooke Zabel (Past Chair), Tony Loosbrock (Chair), Jeff Hohn (Treasurer), Rick Sansted (Secretary), Tom Klemenhagen, Scott Kluver, Angie Krebs, Stephanie Lucy, Erin McCoy, Kevin Taylor, and Carmon Watkins.
Since 1997, Habitat has served 152 local families through the affordable homeownership and Aging in Place programs. For more information on how to support Habitat or get involved, contact the office at 320-762-4255, info@hfhdouglascounty.org, or visit hfhdouglascounty.org.
Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter and is an equal housing opportunity.
About Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County
Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County has been an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International since 1997 and has built or renovated 84 houses and completed 68 Aging in Place projects throughout Douglas County. Habitat for Humanity works in partnership with people in need to build or renovate affordable housing. Homeowner families are selected according to established criteria: need for housing, ability to partner with Habitat, and ability to pay. They purchase the homes from Habitat with affordable mortgages. Volunteers provide most of the labor. Tax-deductible donations of money, land, and materials are provided by individuals, organizations, churches, foundations, and businesses. Habitat is an equal housing opportunity.
For more information on how to support Habitat or get involved contact the affiliate at 320.762.4255, e-mail at info@hfhdouglascounty.org or the website at hfhdouglascounty.org.