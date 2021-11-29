Alexandria, MN (November 29, 2021) – Alexandria Area High School students Brynn Kosters, Aisling O’Connor, and Izzy Kent, have chosen to partner with Habitat for Humanity’s Cardinal Build as their DECA project. Because of this partnership, State Farm® has awarded Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County with a $10,000 matching grant, one of 15 in the nation.
“We are grateful to have been selected as one of the matching grant recipients,” said Executive Director Lori Anderson. “The grant will help us to construct a house with a family in our community.”
The theme for the student-led project is “Give Home for the Holidays.” Scheduled fundraising activities include selling “fan-tastic shims” during the home AAHS basketball games on Thursday, December 2, and Thursday, December 9, 2021. The DECA students have also coordinated a community soup supper on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 5-7:30 pm in the AAHS Commons area. This event is a free-will offering where everyone can enjoy a warm bowl of soup and bread while visiting with family, friends, community members, Habitat homebuyers, and homeowners and also learn about Habitat.
Community members will also have the opportunity to learn about the cost of a home and to donate to the Give Home for the Holidays campaign when the students sell pin-ups at Cub Foods on December 4, 10, and 12. The pin-ups are also available in the ReStore.
All donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar through the State Farm grant! Donations can also be made by texting DOUGLAS to 26989 or visiting hfhdouglascounty.org
“We are proud to support young leaders in advancing Habitat’s mission in communities across the country,” said Ed Woods, Director, Corporate Responsibility at State Farm. “At State Farm, we make it our business to be a good neighbor and are committed to building safer, stronger, and better-educated communities.”
In addition to State Farm supporting Habitat for Humanity’s youth programs since 2007, many local Habitat organizations also receive ongoing support.