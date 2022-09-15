(ALEXANDRIA, MN)--This month, Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County celebrates five years of serving older adults through the Aging in Place (AIP) Program. Launched in 2017 through the support of the Alexandria Area Community Foundation, Aging in Place (AIP) partners with people age 65 or older to help them age safely in their homes.
Homeowners are provided affordable repairs based on individual needs with a focus on safety, accessibility, and other minor repairs. Since launching, 55 homeowners have been served through the program. Example projects include installing handrails, ramps, comfort height toilets, lever door handles, and stair gates. Many projects focus on improving the safety of bathrooms by adding sliding shower seats, fitting tub cut-outs to make entry easier, and installing grab bars.
As with the homeownership program, there are three main criteria to qualify for the AIP program: the need for repairs, ability to pay, and willingness to partner. Applicants must also own and live in their home full-time, have current homeowners insurance, and have either lived or worked in Douglas County for at least one year.
Officials say that part of the application process includes a free home assessment from a Certified Aging in Place Specialist. The Certified-Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) designation is given to those who complete training through the National Association of Home Builders giving them the skills and knowledge necessary to remodel or modify a home to meet the unique needs of the older population, disabled owners, or their visitors. The National Association of Home Builders, in partnership with the AARP and NAHB Research Center, created the CAPS program.
Once the assessment has been completed, homeowners meet with the Habitat team to determine the work to be completed. When the program first launched, the projects had a maximum cost of $3,000. Five years later, the maximum project cost is now $7,500. Repayment for the work is based on income, thus helping the work remain affordable for homeowners.
Aging in Place homeowners have shared:
- “The excellent work will help me stay in my home longer. The gate and handrails to the basement prevent me from falling. Having a shower on the main floor is wonderful. I feel so lucky to have gotten this done. You made me feel like I deserved this! I appreciate this more than you know." - Sharon
- “My husband can be more independent. He can use the ramp to get outside without my help. He now gets more exercise with less worry about falling.” - Barb
- “Having railings to help me get down steps safely is terrific! I don’t worry about falling anymore and have peace of mind. My kids are very happy with the work and think the program is just great.” – Pat
- “The process was worry-free. The grab bars make moving around so much easier and safer. Now I can live independently, without fear of falling, and focus on my health.” - Dennis
Officials say the goal of the Aging in Place program is to provide products and services that foster safe and livable homes and communities, ultimately helping people of all ages build strength, stability, and self-reliance. “We are thrilled to provide this service to older homeowners,” comments Lori Anderson, Executive Director. “Being able to preserve the independence of homeowners while increasing their safety improves their confidence and pride.”
Aging in Place applications are available online at hfhdouglascounty.org and at the Habitat office. For more information, contact the office at 320-762-4255, info@hfhdouglascounty.org, or visit hfhdouglascounty.org
Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter and is an equal housing opportunity.