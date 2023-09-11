(Alexandria, MN)--Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with Alexandria Technical & Community College. This build is called the Legends Build in honor of the partnership with the ATCC Legends.
Students in the carpentry program will be building a home using Habitat’s plans and materials on a Habitat lot in Alexandria. Upon completion of the home, a Habitat homebuyer will purchase the home with an affordable mortgage.
“We are excited to be working again with the carpentry program to increase our capacity to serve more families,” stated Lori Anderson, Habitat Executive Director. Michael Seymour, President of Alexandria Technical & Community College commented, “We are very happy to be partnering with Habitat again this year. Increased enrollment in our carpentry program allows us to work on a Habitat house. This is a great project for our students and a great partnership for the college.”
Construction on the Legends Build home begins this month and will continue throughout the ATCC school year. The public is invited to attend the Blessing of the Build on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 4:30 pm. The Blessing of the Build occurs at the beginning of every Habitat build to celebrate the community of volunteers, supporters, and community members coming together to build a stronger community. Participants are invited to write a message of encouragement on the boards.
Since 1997, Habitat has served 154 local families through the affordable homeownership and Aging in Place programs. For more information on how to support Habitat or get involved, contact the office at 320-762-4255, info@hfhdouglascounty.org, or visit hfhdouglascounty.org
Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter and is an equal housing opportunity.