(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts of 60 mph to over 70 mph.
In Rock County, just after 12 midnight Monday, residents experienced a wind gust to 74 mph at 12:52 a.m. Monday. In Redwood and Murray County they both reported gusts to 62 mph. Some branches were reported to be down across southern Minnesota.
It will remain breezy today with some gusts to 30 mph expected.