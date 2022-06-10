(Alexandria, MN)--It is election season and the candidates for various offices around the state are hitting the road. Former State Senator Scott Jensen is traveling the state and made a stop in Alexandria on Thursday evening at the VFW. A large crowd was on hand for the event.
Jensen discussed the issues that families are facing right now including inflation, prices at the gas pumps, and crime around the state
Gov. Walz will also be making some campaign stops this summer.
The November General Election is set for Nov. 8.