(Undated)--Officials say a growing number of patients are not being discharged from Minnesota hospitals because nursing homes and other care facilities cannot take them. Data from the Minnesota Hospital Association show nearly two thousand patients were eligible for discharge the week of December 11th, but remained in the hospital.
MHA President Doctor Rahul Koranne says "that is almost 37 million dollars of unreimbursed costs. So again we need help from our state lawmakers to make sure our patients get the right time at the right place and are able to be discharged into the community."
Koranne says having patients stuck in hospitals delays care for other patients requiring treatment. He says hospitals in the state had a negative bottom line last year.