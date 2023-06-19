(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has their latest "Pet of the Week" with Grover! This cuddly friend could be yours!
About Grover:
Red rover, red rover, send Grover on over! Grover is ready to run into the arms of a welcoming family. This handsome boy is affectionate and playful. The purrfect combo! If you're looking for a great cat to add to your home, then look no further. Grover is ready to show you what love is all about.
Grover is approximately 2-3 years old, and his adoption fee is $100, plus tax.
Included in our adoption fee is:
Feline Leukemia/FIV/Heartworm Test
Feline Distemper Combo (5-way Rhinotracheitis-Calicivirus(2 strains)-Panleukopenia-Chlamydia)
Deworming
Spay or Neuter
Rabies Vaccination
Microchipped
For more on adopting Grover call the Lakes Area Humane Society at 320-759-2260 or go to their website at: www.lakesareahumanesociety.org.