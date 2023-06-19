LAHS has Grover up for adoption if you are looking for a new buddy

Grover is ready to run into the arms of a welcoming family. This handsome boy is affectionate and playful. For more call the Lakes Area Humane Society at 320-759-2260. (File submitted)

(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has their latest "Pet of the Week" with Grover!  This cuddly friend could be yours!

                                        About Grover:

Red rover, red rover, send Grover on over! Grover is ready to run into the arms of a welcoming family. This handsome boy is affectionate and playful. The purrfect combo! If you're looking for a great cat to add to your home, then look no further. Grover is ready to show you what love is all about.

Grover is approximately 2-3 years old, and his adoption fee is $100, plus tax.

Included in our adoption fee is:

Feline Leukemia/FIV/Heartworm Test

Feline Distemper Combo (5-way Rhinotracheitis-Calicivirus(2 strains)-Panleukopenia-Chlamydia)

Deworming

Spay or Neuter

Rabies Vaccination

Microchipped

For more on adopting Grover call the Lakes Area Humane Society at 320-759-2260 or go to their website at: www.lakesareahumanesociety.org.

Tags