Blizzard conditions expected through Saturday morning

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Undated)--Much of west central and central Minnesota are under a Wind Chill Warning that is in effect until 12 p.m. Saturday.  In addition, a Blizzard Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday.  Officials with the National Weather Service say a ground blizzard is on track to develop Thursday evening and it will last through Friday night. They say to please avoid travel, but if you must go out, have a charged cell phone, full tank of gas, warm clothes, and tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive.

For the latest on the roads call 511.

