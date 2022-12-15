(Alexandria, MN)--A great crowd was on had to greet the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train on Thursday in Alexandria. The crowd showed up despite a winter storm that is hitting the state of Minnesota.
Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle performed during the stop in Alexandria and had the crowd singing along to some Christmas/Holiday songs. Officials with Canadian Pacific Railroad also presented Bernice Wimmer, from the Outreach Food Shelf, with a check for $4,500.
Earlier in the morning, the CP Train was also in Glenwood where they helped out the needy in that community as well. People were asked to bring a donation for area food shelves at each stop.
The holiday tradition returned to Minnesota after a lengthy hiatus during the pandemic.