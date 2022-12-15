Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle performed in Alexandria during CP Holiday Train stop

Kelly Prescott performs during their stop in Alexandria.

(Alexandria, MN)--A great crowd was on had to greet the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train on Thursday in Alexandria.  The crowd showed up despite a winter storm that is hitting the state of Minnesota. 

(Kelly Prescott is a Canadian singer/songwriter who has opened up for Terri Clark and other performers over the years).

Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle performed during the stop in Alexandria and had the crowd singing along to some Christmas/Holiday songs. Officials with Canadian Pacific Railroad also presented Bernice Wimmer, from the Outreach Food Shelf, with a check for $4,500.

Earlier in the morning, the CP Train was also in Glenwood where they helped out the needy in that community as well. People were asked to bring a donation for area food shelves at each stop. 

The holiday tradition returned to Minnesota after a lengthy hiatus during the pandemic.

