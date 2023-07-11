(Alexandria, MN)--Adam Sandoval, and the “Great American Convoy,” rolled into Alexandria on Monday. The Convoy has been going all across the lower 48 states, and they made a stop in Alexandria at Apol's Harley Davidson which was their 115th stop along the way. During the event they are raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project.
The Convoy of riders is traveling to honor Harley Davidsons 120th anniversary and to benefit our American Veterans. They have been riding nearly 30,000 miles and visiting select cities to raise funds at each stop.
The Convoy will wrap up on July 14th in Kenosha, Wisconsin with their 120th and final stop. For more information on the "Great American Convoy," go to: https://adamsandoval.com/great-american-convoy.