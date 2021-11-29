Do you know a local nonprofit organization that would benefit from free radio advertising? I think we all do!
Leighton Broadcasting is asking YOU to nominate the nonprofit you're passionate about to receive a free radio advertising schedule in 2022.
The winning nonprofit will receive a radio schedule that includes:
- A client discovery session
- Free production on up to 3 radio ads
- A 13-week, 21 ads per week branding schedule on select Leighton Broadcasting radio stations
Rules for the contest:
How do we pick a winner? The nonprofit in each market with the most nominations will win.
How many times can I nominate a nonprofit? We ask that you only submit one nomination per nonprofit.
Can a nonprofit win more than once? The same organization cannot win two years in a row but we encourage everyone to nominate. Nonprofits may have a chance to win again if there is at least one year between them winning.
Nomination Period: November 29, 2021 - December 31, 2021
Winner announced: January 3, 2021
Nominate your nonprofit by filling out the form and tell us why you love them, and why they deserve a free radio schedule.
2021 Winner- Alexandria
The 2021 winner in the Alexandria market was Love INC. Again, the honor is more than a title. Gratitude on Repeat provided the non-profit a marketing schedule to help them get the word out to the public about what makes them special and how the public can participate in their mission.
Love INC, or Love in the name of Christ, is a national program that was begun in Michigan in 1977. The Douglas County area affiliate has been in existence since 2007. There are more than 130 affiliates total and each partners with local churches to serve their community. Love INC of Douglas County Area works with more than 30 local churches to provide a clearing house of services and ministries.