Do you know a local nonprofit organization that would benefit from free radio advertising? I think we all do!
Leighton Broadcasting is asking YOU to nominate the nonprofit you're passionate about to receive a free radio advertising schedule in 2023.
The winning nonprofit will receive a radio schedule that includes:
- A client discovery session
- Free production on up to 3 radio ads
- A 13-week, 21 ads per week branding schedule on select Leighton Broadcasting radio stations
The winning nonprofit will receive a radio schedule that includes:
Rules for the contest:
How do we pick a winner? The nonprofit in each market with the most nominations will win.
How many times can I nominate a nonprofit? We ask that you only submit one nomination per nonprofit.
Can a nonprofit win more than once? The same organization cannot win two years in a row but we encourage everyone to nominate. Nonprofits may have a chance to win again if there is at least one year between them winning.
Nomination Period: November 21, 2022 - December 31, 2022
Winner announced: January 3, 2023
Nominate your nonprofit by filling out the form and tell us why you love them, and why they deserve a free radio schedule.
Nominate your nonprofit by filling out the form and tell us why you love them, and why they deserve a free radio schedule.