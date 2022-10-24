(Brandon, MN)--On Saturday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a grass fire in the road ditch along Interstate 94 east of Brandon. The Brandon Fire Department responded along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and requested mutual aid from several area fire departments. The fire quickly spread into the tall grass and cattails south of the interstate along County Road 7 NW and Pheasant Drive NW. Fire departments worked for several hours to contain the fire, and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.
Two aircraft from the Minnesota DNR were also called in to assist with air support. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
Responding agencies included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, MN State Patrol, MN DNR and fire departments from Brandon, Evansville, Garfield, Alexandria, and Kensington.