(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Cloud State University is preparing its graduation ceremonies. The university will celebrate commencement this Friday with six ceremonies at Ritsche Auditorium.
Also, Alexandria Technical and Community College will hold its commencement exercise next Wednesday, May 10th at the RCC in Alexandria. Officials say the ceremony will begin at 1:00 pm and will honor graduates of Fall 2022, Spring 2023, and Summer 2023.
Disability parking will be near Door B. Golf carts will be available to shuttle guests from general parking to the ceremony.