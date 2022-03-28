(UNDATED) -- There will be a Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener this spring but it's going to be different than previous years. Officials say it's not being hosted by one county or community. Several events are planned in the Chippewa National Forest area and Leech Lake Reservation. Governor Tim Walz will reportedly fish with Hall of Fame guide Tom Neustrom and Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson Saturday May 14th for the state's fishing opener.
The D-N-R is expecting a half million anglers statewide on opening weekend.