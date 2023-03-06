(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz will temporarily transfer power to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today (Monday) while under general anesthesia for a preventive procedure.
Per state statute, the Governor sent a letter to House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion announcing the upcoming transfer of power. The transfer of power will start at 1:00pm on Monday when the Governor enters the procedure and will be in effect until he sends the legislative leaders a written declaration that he is again able to discharge his duties.
The Governor will undergo a colonoscopy. He will return home later in the day to recuperate and is expected back in the office on Tuesday.