Walz says public safety among his "top priorities"

(Governor Tim Walz picture courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN)--Facing criticism from his opponent Doctor Scott Jenson and other Republican leaders, Governor Tim Walz says public safety is among his top priorities. Walz was joined by public safety officials Thursday, during which he said Minnesotans is to rally around keeping their communities safe and to tell young people that protecting their neighbors is a “damn noble profession.” Jenson says there’s a “culture of crime and violent crime” in Minnesota and he claims Walz is not addressing it.

