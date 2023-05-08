(St. Paul, MN)--In accordance with a notice from the White House, Governor Tim Walz today has directed all United States and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Thursday, May 11, to remember, mourn, and honor the lives lost in the shooting in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, May 6.
“As we mourn the loss of the victims of this senseless act of violence, we know the pain we experience as a nation is only amplified for the friends and families of the victims,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “We join states across the nation to remember and honor the victims whose lives were senselessly lost.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.
A lone gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas on Saturday killing eight people and wounding several others.