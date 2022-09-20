Minnesota joins other Midwest governors in Hydrogen Coalition

(Governor Tim Walz picture: Minnesota Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz yesterday (Monday) joined governors in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio to announce the launch of the Midwest Hydrogen or M-H-2 Coalition. The coalition aims to accelerate the development of clean hydrogen--from production and supply chain to distribution. Walz said yesterday that the benefits would include: job creation, reduction of long-term costs for consumers and businesses, and reducing harmful carbon emissions.

