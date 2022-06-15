Gov. Tim Walz

(Gov. Tim Walz courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is renewing his call for a one-time tax rebate as he continues trying to get agreement with Republicans on a budget deal so he can call a special session. The governor’s Democratic colleagues in the House did not insist on “Walz checks” in end-of-session negotiations, but the governor says he talked to Speaker Melissa Hortman about it. Walz says he brought it up because the situation has changed since May, and he insists the rebate checks could provide “immediate relief…especially for inflationary costs of gas and food.” He’s also asking lawmakers to approve tax cuts.

