(Benson, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz stopped in Benson at a cafe, an auto body shop, and a private home while surveying damage from severe storms in western and west-central Minnesota. Walz said, "Minnesotans need to know this is a bad series of storms. Between the flooding and the tornadoes, there’s a lot of devastation.” The governor says FEMA will be looking at 49 counties for possible disaster assistance. He says everyone is really worried about planting season, which was already delayed by cold and rain.
There was talk that one of his stops would be in Alexandria as well. The area had extensive damage due to both a tornado and straight-line winds last Thursday.