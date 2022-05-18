(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is heading to western and west-central Minnesota today (Wednesday 2:30 p-m) to survey severe storm damage and meet with first responders. There was tornado damage and 90 to 100 mile-per-hour winds last Thursday in the Alexandria area. Heavy rains and strong winds toppled trees, powerlines, boat lifts, and farm buildings. Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly are joining the governor for the meetings.
Alexandria had both straight-line winds and a tornado that did considerable damage across the city.