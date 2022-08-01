(St. Paul, MN)--Today, August 1, 2022, Governor Tim Walz will attend the annual Back to School conference for school leaders put on by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) as they prepare for students to head back to school.
The Governor Walz will meet with school leaders as they prepare for students to return to school including Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, and Minnesota Association of School Administrators Executive Director Dr. Deb Henton.