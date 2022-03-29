Gov. Walz

(Courtesy: State of Minnesota)

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz will deliver his fourth State of the State address on Sunday, April 24th at six p-m. The speech will be in the House chamber at the State Capitol, given to a joint session of the Minnesota House and Senate. It’s a reasonable prediction that the governor will talk about the economy and the state’s budget surplus, COVID and the crime wave that’s hit parts of the state -- the metro area in particular.

Tags