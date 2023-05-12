(Mankato, MN)--The weather is expected to be less than ideal for the Minnesota Fishing Opener for this weekend. Gov. Tim Walz will be missing this year’s Governor’s Fishing Opener as he is busy. Walz will be attending his daughter's college graduation in Montana,
In his place, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will be taking the reins of the 75th Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener in the Mankato area. Flanagan will reportedly be fishing on Madison Lake near Mankato.
The weather will be cloudy and rather windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for Saturday. The wind could gust to 30 mph at times locally.