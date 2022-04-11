(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz signed a bill to provide an additional one million dollars for the state's response to the bird flu outbreak that has impacted more than a million birds in Minnesota. The legislature passed the aid package Thursday and the Governor added his signature Friday. Lawmakers say the bill will help the state move more quickly in their support of farmers trying to contain the spread of the bird flu.
Gov. Walz signs bill to help area farmers fight the bird flu
