(UNDATED)--First responders from Minnesota are on the ground in Florida assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Governor Walz said Friday that eight members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team (MN-AHIMT) were sent to Florida for a 12-day mission. The Minnesota emergency managers, firefighters, medical professionals, law enforcement, and public works experts are supporting emergency operations centers, response, and recovery in affected counties, and helping keep people safe. The team brought its own cots, tents, generators, meals, and water.
Gov. Walz sending first responders to Florida for hurricane help
