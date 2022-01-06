Gov. Tim Walz

Courtesy State of MN

(St. Paul, MN)  --  Governor Tim Walz says he has no plans to issue a statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge.  Walz says he does support a move by Minneapolis and St. Paul to reinstate local indoor mask mandates.  The new masking requirements go into effect in the Twin Cities at 5 p-m today (Thursday).  Positivity rates and hospitalizations in the state are trending sharply upward as the highly infectious omicron variant fuels a nationwide spike in cases.

