(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says he has no plans to issue a statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge. Walz says he does support a move by Minneapolis and St. Paul to reinstate local indoor mask mandates. The new masking requirements go into effect in the Twin Cities at 5 p-m today (Thursday). Positivity rates and hospitalizations in the state are trending sharply upward as the highly infectious omicron variant fuels a nationwide spike in cases.
Gov. Walz says he has no plans to issue a statewide mask mandate
Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
