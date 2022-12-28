(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is proposing a plan to fight fraud following the Feeding Our Future scandal. Walz announced yesterday that he wants to add an inspector general to the Minnesota Department of Education. He is also proposing higher spending on grant oversight, audits, and fraud investigation. The plan is the governor's first detailed response to one of the largest federal fraud cases in Minnesota history.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Young girl from western Minnesota granted wish on Christmas Day
- One person is injured in a crash near Carlos
- Snowfall totals released from Christmas Day into early Monday
- Snow and freezing drizzle possible to close-out 2022
- Wind Chill Advisory in effect for early Monday for parts of west central MN
- MnDOT lifts no travel advisory on Minnesota roadways
- No travel advised in portions of west central Minnesota
- Fire at Janesville store may have been arson, authorities say
- Man arrested at Osakis motel after barricading himself in room
- Emergency convoys used to rescue people in west central Minnesota