Gov. Walz proposes more oversight following Feeding our Future Fraud scandal

(Courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is proposing a plan to fight fraud following the Feeding Our Future scandal.  Walz announced yesterday that he wants to add an inspector general to the Minnesota Department of Education.  He is also proposing higher spending on grant oversight, audits, and fraud investigation.  The plan is the governor's first detailed response to one of the largest federal fraud cases in Minnesota history.

